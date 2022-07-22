Coupled Up? Diddy Sparks Dating Rumors With Fashion Designer Jesse Mae After Accidentally Showing Her on Instagram Live [Video]

Does Diddy have another new love interest?

We know he’s ‘dating’ Yung Miami, but he’s clearly keeping the company of a different lady these days — fashion designer Jesse Mae.

While on Instagram Live, Diddy fumbled and accidentally turned his camera around — showing Jesse Mae across from him and his mother, Janice Combs.

The moment she saw her face, she got up and ran out of the frame.

In a now-deleted comment under video of the incident captured by The Shade Room, Diddy left a few laughing emojis.

Earlier this month, on July 7th, Jesse shared photos from what appeared to be the exact same jet that Diddy was on.

We don’t know how Yung Miami feels about this, but judging from their podcast interview she’s down with whatever Diddy has going on — he is a billionaire, after-all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)