It looks like Diddy and Caresha are still…kicking it.

The two were spotted arriving in the Tortola to celebrate the City Girl’s 29th birthday (Friday, February 11th).

They’ve both been rather coy about their relationship status, but whatever’s going on it’s clear that the two have been hanging out and enjoy each other’s company.

Listen — if Caresha is going to be ‘flawed’ out, it might as well be Diddy — right?

