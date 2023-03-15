Coupled Up: Chris Appleton Confirms He’s Dating Lukas Gage on 'Drew,' Says He's ‘Very Much in Love’ [Video]

Chris Appleton has officially confirmed that he and Lukas Gage are dating.

via Page Six:

“I’m very happy,” he said on “The Drew Barrymore Show” Wednesday when asked if he was seeing anyone. “Very much in love and I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special.”

“Love is a really special thing and I think meeting someone that you really connect with is really really special.”

Barrymore went on to gush about what a “great catch” Appleton is, before flashing a vacation photo of the hairstylist, 39, and “White Lotus” star, 27, on-screen.

“Oh my god look at you guys!” the actress exclaimed. “OK, and his name is Lukas Gage … looking like an ad for something I just want to be a part of.”

Appleton and Gage first sparked romance rumors last month after posting photos together on a lavish vacation in Mexico.

In one of the pics — which was shown on the broadcast — the handsome couple posed on top of an ATV.

Another image shared by the celebrity hairstylist, who rose to fame for his work with Kim Kardashian, showed the shirtless men wading into the crystal clear water.

Although the pair chose to keep their romance under wraps for a while, Gage teased his relationship status in a recent interview with The New York Times.

“If they want to think that, they can,” the “You” actor joked when asked about the rumors.

Despite talking about the difficulties of dating in the public eye, Appleton reposted the NYT article to his Instagram Story, writing, “Hot & Talented ?.”

Earlier this month, the pair stepped out as a couple for the first time while attending a Vanity Fair event.

The twosome looked in love as they held on to one another while smiling and posing for pictures.

Gage kept things casual in white slacks and a matching mock-neck T-shirt, while Appleton complimented his look in a white silk button-down and simple black suit.

Watch the clip below.

Here's to love! ? Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton spills on his new relationship with @lukasgage. pic.twitter.com/xKBA9vm1j2 — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) March 15, 2023