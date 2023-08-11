County Star Jimmie Allen ‘Desperate’ to Win Back Wife Alexis as He Fights Sexual Assault Accusations

Jimmie Allen split with his pregnant wife in April.

via: Radar Online

Allen has been devising a plan to win back his estranged wife Alexis Gale — after countersuing two of his sexual assault accusers, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources close to the situation, Allen has told friends he’s trying to work things out with his wife, who filed for divorce in April and is pregnant with the couple’s third child.

Earlier this month, the 38-year-old Best Shot singer filed two countersuits against his accusers — one being his former manager, who claimed Allen repeatedly assaulted her and threatened her job to keep her silent, and the other claimed Allen lured her into unwanted unprotected sex and videotaped the encounter without her consent!

Allen claimed to have had a consensual relationship with the ex-manager — who only hired a lawyer after he broke things off with her.

Allen and Gale split around the same time the lawsuits were filed in court. Following the bombshell accusations, the singer was dropped by his record label and his career has suffered immensely.

In court documents, Allen claimed the allegations, “caused severe damage to my family, mental health, and business.”

And although the singer admitted to having sex with the women, whose names are being concealed by the courts, Allen said wants his wife back.

“Jimmie’s countersuits are a long shot and going after his accusers isn’t going to win him any points in the court of public opinion,” said a source. “Alexis wants to find common ground where they can still co-parent their children — but as far as taking him back, that’s a pipe dream.”

“By not settling with these women and throwing counterpunches, Jimmie’s only making things worse,” the insider added.

As we previously reported. A source said, “Jimmie denies he has done anything criminal and insists any intimacy was consensual, but the weight of these charges is sinking in. Between his divorce and these civil suits, he fears the millions he’s made are going to fly out the window and he will be left penniless!”