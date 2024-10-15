Cooper Koch Says He Didn’t Use Prosthetic Penis for Monsters Full-Frontal Nude Scene: ‘Well-Hung!’

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Cooper Koch is sharing some behind-the-scenes secrets!

The actor, who plays real-life convicted murderer Erik Menéndez in the Netflix drama co-created by Ryan Murphy, told Andy Cohen on Monday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that he didn’t use a prosthetic penis to film a scene where his character appears naked while showering in prison.

Koch made the announcement during Cohen’s countdown of the most iconic full-frontal nude scenes in entertainment history, which also included mentions of Jude Law in The Talented Mr. Ripley, Kate Winslet in Titanic, Daniel Radcliffe in the play Equus, and Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct. While Cohen discussed Mark Wahlberg’s “prosthetic dick” in Boogie Nights, Koch jumped in with a clarification of his own.

“Also, just to say, mine was not a prosthetic,” Koch said with a smile, later jumping in to express a playful “sorry” for interrupting Cohen with the revelation.

Cohen responded, asking, “You’re very blessed, aren’t you?” to which Koch grinned and said, “Well-hung!”

Koch’s nude scene occurs on episode 3 of the series, which was inspired by the true story of brothers Lyle and Erik Menéndez, who were sentenced to prison in 1996 for the brutal murder of their parents, José (Javier Bardem) and Kitty Menéndez (Chloë Sevigny).

Shortly after the brothers’ initial arrest, the show’s version of events depicts Erik as particularly resistant to prison life, though he forms a peculiar bond with a fellow prisoner, and the pair share an intimate (albeit non-physical) scene in a shower.

