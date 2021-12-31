Controversial Country Singer Morgan Wallen Interested in Working With Kendrick Lamar Following Success of Lil Durk Collab

Following the success of his new Lil Durk collab “Broadway Girls,” country star Morgan Wallen says he’d like to work with Kendrick Lamar.

via: Revolt

The controversial country singer made the remark while chatting with comedian Druski on Clubhouse, Variety reports.

“I do love Moneybagg [Yo]. He’s definitely at the top of the list,” Wallen said, revealing he’d also like to collaborate with the “Time Today” rapper. “But, like overall… I’m trying to think of not just in the past little bit… Kendrick Lamar would be pretty cool.”

Wallen added that he predominantly listens to hip hop, saying, “Moneybagg is probably my favorite. And I listened to a lot of Young Dolph — RIP. I listened to Drake’s new album. I listen to Kanye… I’ve been listening to a little bit of Gunna. I like him pretty good.”

As readers may remember, Wallen received backlash earlier this year after a video surfaced that showed him saying the N-word. The singer later apologized for using the slur and claimed on “Good Morning America” that he did not use it in a derogatory manner.

Wallen and Durk surprised fans by joining forces this month on “Broadway Girls,” which shot up to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart.

“That song kind of came about over this summer and I was really, really, really pumped on it,” Wallen explained to Druski. “Durk commented on my Instagram… So, I hit him up. Me and him had been talking a little bit throughout the year and kind of developed a friendship.”

“I was like, ‘I don’t know if you’re serious or not, but here’s a couple of versions.’ And he took the song,” he continued. “I said, ‘I’m not gonna put out an album for a while. If you just want to throw this on yours, go ahead.’ So, he did and I’m super pumped about it.”

Following his controversy, Wallen promised to donate $500,000 to Black-led groups around the country. Speaking with Druski, Wallen claimed he’s already pledged a majority of those funds to a “group of people that kind of reached out to me when all that stuff was going on and they were just showing me a lot of kindness,” though he did not name the organization.

“We’re still working on it,” he explained. “And we’ve distributed all that, but we’ve still got some really good relationships that we’ve built and are working towards. So, it’s been awesome.”

Not sure Kendrick is going to be open to it, but I guess anything is possible.