Conor McGregor Accused Of Raping Woman At NBA Finals Game, He Denies Allegations

Conor McGregor has been accused of raping a woman at Game 4 of the NBA Finals earlier this month.

He denies all allegations.

According to demand letters sent to Conor, the Miami Heat, and the NBA via attorney Ariel Mitchell, the incident happened just after the Denver Nuggets had won, 108-95, on June 9 at the Kaseya Center in Florida.

At the game, Conor sat in courtside seats and also participated in a halftime skit.

The demand letters, obtained by TMZ Sports, allege that at one point during the evening he “violently” sexually assaulted a woman inside of a men’s bathroom.

In the letters, Ariel claims that NBA and Heat security helped separate the woman from her friend and then forced her into a restroom where Conor and his security were waiting.

The letter continues to claim “security refused to let [the woman] exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom.”

Conor allegedly then emerged from inside of a handicap stall “and shoved his tongue in the victim’s mouth and aggressively kissed her.”

According to the letter, the woman was able to get Conor off of her by telling him she had to pee, but then Connor allegedly forced her to have oral sex with him.

Conor is then accused of grabbing the woman and pinning her against the wall before attempting to sodomize her.

The woman was able to elbow Conor repeatedly — which gave her a window to escape.

However, she allegedly fled in such a hurry, she left her purse — which the attorney says Conor’s security guards “held hostage” and made her beg for them to return it.

The woman is seeking settlements with the NBA, the Heat and Conor in lieu of litigation.

Reps for Conor, however, said in a statement Thursday morning the “allegations are false.”

“Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated,” they added.