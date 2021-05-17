Connecticut Teen Arrested, Charged, Reportedly Expelled After Racist Snapchat About Classmate

A Connecticut high school student was arrested after allegedly calling a classmate a racial slur on Snapchat.

via Complex:

The student reportedly shared a photo of Fairfield Warde High School sophomore Jamar Medor on May 7, writing “why is there a n****r in my homeroom” and “why is he not in chains,” according to ABC 7.

“I have no words,”Jamar said. “Like I’m speechless. I’m kind of mad and upset and kind of sad, too.”

The following weekend, Judith Medor said her younger son recieved a racist video call from students at another school, Fairfield Ludlowe High School, after the photo of Jamar started making rounds.

“I don’t know what to say, I’m speechless,” Judith Medor told Patch. “I have no idea what they’re being taught at home.”

The teen who allegedly first shared the photo with the racist caption is facing charges for second-degree breach of peace and ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race, according to Patch. Medor’s mother says she’s worried for her son’s safety since the 16-year-old student was initially suspended for 10 days, and she has demanded expulsion.

“I just don’t feel comfortable going to school or walking the halls, so I stayed home today actually,” Jamar told ABC 7.

A Care2 petition to expel the student earned 31,403 signatures, and claimed in an update that the student was removed from school after his actions toward Jamar.

“Thank you so much everyone for signing the petition. We’ve just been informed that Fairfield Warde decided to expel the student who made the post,” the update reads. “This would not have been possible without all of your help. So, thank you. Thank you for choosing accountability and thank you for showing the Medor family that Fairfield County cares.”

Suspended? The student should be expelled. There should be ZERO tolerance for racism in 2021.