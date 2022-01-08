Congrats! Kash Doll And Tracy T Welcome Their First Child Together [Photos + Video]

Rappers Kash Doll and Tracy T have welcomed their first child together.

via: Hot97

It has been reported that the arrival of their baby boy happened on January 6th. Tracy T posted a video in his IG story of him and his new baby with the caption that read, “Me and Shawty chilin.” Kash Doll also posted a photo of her newborn son, Kashton.

See both posts below.

Kash Doll first revealed that she was expecting in September by posting maternity photos to her Instagram. She wrote, “The Lord just keep (sic) on blessing me. Look, it’s a baby in there.”

In November, the “Ice Me Out” rapper revealed that she was expecting a baby boy, which she saw as a blessing from God and her late father.

“When normally I’ll be sad on 11/4 cause it’s my pops bday, I’m filled with joy,” Kash told her social media fans. “God and my pops blessed me with a boy,” the celebrity continued. “Imma boy mom,” Kash Doll exclaimed.

She continued, “I know my dad [is] gonna [be] in my baby boy in a lot of ways,” the expectant rapper shared with her supporters. “I’m too trill, y’all,” Kash Doll continued. “The world needed a male version of me! And Tracy but whatever,” the rapper mused. “Instagram, we having a boy.”

We send our well wishes to Kash Doll and Tracy T.