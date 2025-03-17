Conan O’Brien to Return as Oscars Host for 98th Ceremony Set for March

BY: Walker Published 32 minutes ago

Conan O’Brien was so nice as the Oscars host, he gets to do it twice.

After a rapturous reception at this year’s Academy Awards, emcee Conan O’Brien will return to the Dolby Theatre for the 98th Oscars on March 15, 2026.

The announcement comes from Bill Kramer, Academy CEO, and Janet Yang, Academy president, who also confirmed the return of the Emmy-winning producing team Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, who will lead the show for the third consecutive year.

Using his signature humor, O’Brien quipped in a statement: “The only reason I’m hosting the Oscars next year is that I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech.”

Brody’s best actor speech for “The Brutalist” clocked in as the longest in the ceremony’s history.

“We are thrilled to bring back Conan, Raj, Katy, Jeff and Mike for the 98th Oscars!” Kramer and Yang said in a joint statement. “This year, they produced a hugely entertaining and visually stunning show that celebrated our nominees and the global film community in the most beautiful and impactful way. Conan was the perfect host — skillfully guiding us through the evening with humor, warmth and reverence. It is an honor to be working with them again.”

The 97th Oscars, held earlier this month, delivered the highest viewership numbers in five years. The broadcast drew 19.69 million viewers and had a dominant presence on social media, racking up 104.2 million interactions, surpassing both the Grammys and the Super Bowl in online engagement.

Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, praised O’Brien’s “unforgettable performance,” conveying he’s a a great choice to lead Hollywood’s biggest night once again. “Conan’s unique comedic style perfectly captured the moment, and I’m excited to have his talents back onstage next year to helm another indelible performance.”

Behind the scenes, Kapoor and Mullan will once again oversee production, promising another dazzling celebration of cinema. “We are both so honored to be returning in our roles for the 98th Oscars,” the producers said. “We can’t wait to work with Conan and his entire team as we continue to explore even more special and heartfelt opportunities to celebrate next year’s nominees and the impact of film around the world.”

O’Brien’s return marks another milestone in a career spanning decades in television and comedy. Currently, he hosts the podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” and the HBO/Max travel series “Conan O’Brien Must Go” and will appear in the upcoming feature film “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.”

While it’s too early to know which films will compete for the coveted Oscar statuettes, 2026’s film calendar looks promising. Variety previewed an eclectic mix of upcoming contenders, including big-budget blockbusters like Jon M. Chu’s musical sequel “Wicked: For Good,” auteur-driven projects such as Chloé Zhao’s adaptation of the acclaimed novel “Hamnet,” and two separate Frankenstein films — Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein,” starring Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi, and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Bride,” featuring Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale.

The 98th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

