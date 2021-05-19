Comedian Paul Mooney Dead at 79 After Suffering 'Sudden Heart Attack'

Paul Mooney has died at the age of 79.
According to reports, the legendary comedian suffered a “sudden heart attack” early Wednesday morning in his Oakland home.
His representative, Cassandra Williams, confirmed the news, saying: “It just happened.”
She confirmed he had no prior health issues, which made his death even more shocking.
She added: “He was with family. It was in his home.”
Paramedics tried to revive the comedian to no avail after arriving on the scene.
His Twitter account seemingly confirmed the news as well, tweeting: “Thank you all from the bottom of all of our hearts …you’re all are the best!…… Mooney World .. The Godfather of Comedy. ONE MOON MANY STARS! .. To all in love with this great man.. many thanks.”
The news was also confirmed by his cousin, Rudy, who told Roland Martin.
BREAKING NEWS: Rudy Ealy, the cousin of @PaulEalyMooney, told me that Paul had been suffering with dementia for some time and had been living with him. Rudy said Oakland paramedics valiantly tried to save him after suffering a heart attack this AM. #RolandMartinUnfiltered
— rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) May 19, 2021