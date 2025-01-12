Home > NEWS

Comedian Deon Cole Forced to Evacuate Home amid L.A. Fires After Being Hospitalized on His Birthday: ‘It’s a Nightmare’

BY: Walker

Published 12 mins ago

Deon Cole had to evacuate his home in Los Angeles the same day that he was discharged from the hospital for an undisclosed reason.

On Thursday, Jan. 9, the comedian shared a candid post to Instagram, revealing that he had been admitted to the hospital that day — his 53rd birthday — although he did not say what he was hospitalized for.

“Thank u all for your birthday well wishes. I sure could use them,” he captioned his post, alongside a photo of himself sitting in a hospital bed, wearing a mask with monitors placed on his body. “Thank you all.”

A number of celebs shared their support for Cole, with comments coming from Jamie Foxx, Nick Cannon Kenya Barris, Busta Rhymes, Patti LaBelle and Lamorne Morris.

“Prayer warriors on deck ASAP,” Foxx commented, while Busta Rhymes said, “Happy Born Day and wishing you a healthy recovery King!”

“Love you Deon! Get well soon!” LaBelle added.

Soon after, on the night of Friday, Jan. 10, Cole shared that he had evacuated his home because of the wildfires, writing in another post that he had collected a few important items from his house, including flowers given to him by his mom before she died in 2021.

“This day is devastating!!!!” he captioned the video, which showed his perspective from the car as flames lit up behind trees and houses.

“Left the hospital earlier, sick [as f—], went home, then had to packed what I could to evacuate,” he added. “As I drove away, I seen the fire rising from behind my house, It’s a nightmare!!! I got the flowers my mom gave me before she passed tho.”

On Thursday, the OK, Mister comedian also shared that he had canceled his birthday party, which was supposed to be at his L.A. home that day, because of the wildfires.

“Don’t feel right to do my birthday party while people are losing everything they own and myself being under high alert for my own home,” he wrote in a separate Instagram post. “Pray for the families.”

via: People

