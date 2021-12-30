Colin Kaepernick Loses Business Deal After Refusing Media Tour

An agreement for Colin Kaepernick’s special purpose acquisition company to acquire a lender focused on underserved borrowers has fallen apart, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Colin Kaepernick has been working on various projects since being ousted from the NFL. Kaepernick wants to be an advocate and he has done a fine job as he continues to raise money for marginalized groups, all while providing them with the tools they need to succeed. One of the many endeavors Kaepernick has started is the Mission Advancement holding company, which according to Business Insider, has raised a grand total of $250 million.

In a new report, it was revealed that Mission Advancement was trying to buy The Change Company, which is a group dedicated to giving banking and lending services to marginalized communities. The deal was going pretty well, however, it has since fallen through after Kaepernick’s refusal to do one thing.

The condition that Kaepernick was not interested in was having to do a press tour in which he spoke on camera about the deal and how it will benefit certain communities. It was not revealed why Kaepernick didn’t want to go through with the media appearances, however, it is understandable that someone of his status would be annoyed by the constant need to do PR on others’ behalf.

Colin hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2016, remaining unsigned by NFL teams after he kneeled during the national anthem before gameplay to protest against police brutality and racism in the US.