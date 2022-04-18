Coi Leray Reacts to Erica Banks Saying Nicki Minaj Only Collaborates With ‘Girls Who Don’t Know How to Rap’ [Photos + Video]

Coi Leray has responded to 1501 Entertainment rapper Erica Banks saying that Nicki Minaj works with female rappers who can’t rap.

via: Complex

During a recent appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, Erica Banks opened up about her struggle to land a Nicki Minaj feature.

“I love Nicki,” Banks began. “But I just felt like, I been trying to reach out to her for a long time but I felt like she kinda ignores me and she entertains girls who really can’t rap.”

Although Banks wouldn’t name the artists she was referring to, the 23-year-old Texas native continued to take aim at the “girls who can’t really rap.”

“I agree that Nicki kinda fuck with the girls who can’t really rap, when you got the girls over here (herself) who really do,” Banks declared. “Now, some people might get mad at me for saying that, but it’s the truth. Everybody can’t rap.”

It didn’t take long before Coi Leray, who recently joined forces with Nicki on her new single “Blick Blick,” took to social media to clap back at Banks, captioning a clip of Erica’s interview with several laughing emojis.

Coi also tweeted out several numbers showing the success of her debut album, Trendsetter.

“My debut album has over 315k album sales,” she wrote, referring to the total consumption based on streaming numbers for the singles that were already released from the LP. “Four Billboard top 100 entries (‘No More Parties,’ ‘No More Parties Remix,’ ‘Big Prrd,’ ‘Blick Blick’). Six nominations with no album. Millions of monthly listeners.”

My debut album has over 315k album sales. ????

4 Billboard top 100 entries (No More Parties , No More parties Remix, Big Prrd, Blick Blick ? ? ?

6 nominations with no album . ???

Millions of monthly listeners ?

TRENDSETTER THE ALBUM OUT NOW ????? pic.twitter.com/wpS1sq7iIA — TrendSetter ?? (@coi_leray) April 17, 2022

Banks’ remarks arrive less than two months after she opened up about where she believes she slots in the rap game hierarchy.

“I’m the best female rapper in 2022,” Banks wrote on Twitter in February. “Argue wit yo supportive homegirl.”

I’m the best female rapper in 2022.

Argue wit yo supportive homegirl. — FLOW QUEEN (@realericabanks) February 25, 2022

Watch Erica’s full interview on Big Facts below.