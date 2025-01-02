Coi Leray Expecting Baby With Trippie Redd

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Rappers Coi Leray and Trippie Redd are expecting a bundle of joy!

To ring in the new year, on January 1, the “Players” rapper announced on Instagram that she’s expecting her first child with Redd, who she reconciled with in August. The artists briefly dated in 2019 before reconnecting last year.

In an Instagram carousel, Leray shared pictures of her growing baby bump, close-up selfies and pictures of herself posing with Redd, who cradled her stomach. The baby will also make a new grandchild for rapper Benzino, Leray’s father.

Advertisement

“I’m a rock star mommy we ready for 2025” the 27-year-old captioned the post.

Redd dedicated the song “Leray” to his ex-girlfriend on his 2019 mixtape, “A Love Letter to You 4,” after their initial breakup. Two years after the gesture was made, Leray would mention Redd by name in her 2023 single “Isabel Marant.”

Leray reacted to Redd’s song on a 2019 “No Jumper” episode, sharing that she’d been offended by being referenced.

Advertisement

“At first, no, I didn’t like it. It was very like, what the f***, because I always thought we really had something outside of the music,” Leray told host Adam22 around the 48-minute mark of the video below. “So I’m just like, damn. If you got something to say, let’s get together and you say that s*** to my face… I felt like [I was] being used for clickbait.”

During an interview with TMZ in September, Redd revealed that he had DM’d Leray before the two began dating again. “That’s my boo,” the Canton, Ohio native declared.

via: BET