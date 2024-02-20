Cocoa Brown's Georgia Home Burned Down After She Escaped Fire with 12 Year Old Son | lovebscott.com

Actress and comedian Cocoa Brown, 51, recently lost her Fayetteville, Georgia home to a fire.

via: Daily Mail

The For Better or Worse star, 51, lived at the Fayetteville property with her son Phoenix, 12. She was able to escape with her son and her pets.

The cause of the blaze might have been a lit candle, as per TMZ, with a source telling the publication Cocoa believes one might have fallen into a pile of clothes.

Though the star reportedly attempted to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher after her alarm went off, the fire spread too quickly and she had to escape.

Friends of the actress have now started a GoFundMe to help her, with a goal of $50,000.

Cocoa took to her Instagram earlier on Monday to re-share the GoFundMe post.

‘Shining Light in Darkness: Supporting Cocoa Brown and Son Phoenix after Tragic Fire,’ the caption read.

‘Today, our community was shaken by the devastating news of Cocoa Brown and her son Phoenix losing their home in a fire.’

‘Cocoa, a beacon of joy in our lives through her incredible comedy, now faces an unimaginable challenge as she and her son must rebuild their lives from scratch.’

‘While we’re grateful to hear that they are safe, the road ahead is undoubtedly daunting,’ the post continued.

‘Cocoa Brown has brought laughter and light to countless lives with her talent and humor. Now, it’s our turn to rally around her and show our support in her time of need. Together, let’s shine a beacon of hope and happiness in this time of darkness.’

‘We’re launching a fundraising campaign to assist Cocoa and Phoenix as they embark on this journey to start anew. Every contribution, no matter how big or small, will make a difference in helping them rebuild what was lost.’

As of Monday night many have contributed to help the star get back on her feet, with a total of $30,490 in donations.

Her 213K followers quickly took to her comments to support the star. ‘Prayers to you and your son glad y’all are safe,’ one wrote.

‘Wow omg! I’m sending my love and prayers to you both,’ another added.

‘We will support you. Glad y’all are safe. Sending lots of love,’ yet another follower shared.

Cocoa is a working actress and comedian with over 60 acting credits to her name, as well as a number of comedy specials.

She is best known for playing Jennifer on Tyler Perry’s show For Better Or Worse, and Lytia in the 2014 film Single Moms Club.