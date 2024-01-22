Coco Jones Blows Sherri Shepherd’s Mind With a Killer Mariah Carey Impression [Video]

Coco Jones blew Sherri Shepherd’s mind with a spot-on Mariah Carey impression on Friday’s (Jan. 19) edition of the syndicated chat show.

via: Vibe

The blossoming singer and actress visited The Sherri Show on Friday (Jan. 19) where she not only spoke about her 2024 Grammy nominations, but also played “Celebrity Spin” where she channeled Britney Spears, Rihanna and Mariah Carey.

As the rules of the game included her receiving a random celebrity and scenario, Jones didn’t hold back one bit. Given the scenarios of “Britney Spears ordering a latte” and then “Rihanna on a roller coaster,” she said with her best island twang, “Oh hey now, hey now. Stop di ride, stop di ride.”

When asked to channel Carey in a scenario that included speaking on the phone with in-house DJ, Suss One, Jones belted out, “Hey Mr. DJ, are you gonna play my favorite song.” She then left the room floored when she hit a signature Carey high-note.

Further in the sit-down, the “ICU” crooner spoke on the moment she found out that she was nominated for five Grammy Awards.

“I called my mama when I landed,” she recalled. “My mom was the team before the team. She was the one knocking on doors on behalf of her little 9-year-old just to beg somebody to listen, so I want her to see that her sacrifice has paid off.”

This year, Jones is up for Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Album, Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best New Artist.

Besides music, Jones also gave an update on the adapted Peacock show Bel-Air, where she plays the classic The Fresh Prince role of Hilary Banks. “I really want Hilary to just surprise you guys,” she teased. “This is a drama, so we gotta keep it dramatic. I’m thinking, ‘let’s just stir the pot.’”

Fans can tune in to see if Coco Jones takes home the gold at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, on CBS. In the meantime, watch her on The Sherri Show above.