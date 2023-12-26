Co-Parenting: Cardi B and Offset Spend Christmas Together With Their Kids After Breaking Up [Video]

Cardi B and Offset were back together again with their kiddos for Christmas.

via: Complex

Although the two have split up, the rappers shared footage to their Instagram Stories of their Christmas celebration. The on-and-off couple’s social media coverage of their festivities kept the focus on their children, Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2, who were treated to everything from toys to jewelry and sneakers. The infants even had their own individual Christmas trees, as seen in an Instagram post shared by Cardi.

Cardi B & Offset opening Christmas gifts with their kids ? pic.twitter.com/0vVRNP2O3J — SOHOOD NEWS 24-7 ???? (@7Sohood) December 26, 2023

After a nearly six-year marriage, Cardi confirmed her separation on an Instagram Live earlier this month. “I’ve been single for a minute now,” she told fans on the stream. “But I have been afraid to like—not afraid I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign.”

Their Christmas reunion may be a litmus test for what’s to come. At the end of the month, the estranged couple will be performing at separate New Years Eve concerts inside different venues at Miami Beach’s Fontainebleau Hotel.