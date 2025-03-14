CNN Shuts Down Diddy Claim That They “Altered” Cassie Hallway Video

BY: Walker Published 7 hours ago

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawyers came forward with new bombshell allegations about a nearly decade-old video showing the music mogul physically assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, which plays a role in his upcoming criminal trial.

CNN is denying claims that it altered video footage of Diddy attacking his then-girlfriend, Cassie, in a hotel hallway.

In a court filing related to Diddy’s federal indictment obtained by TMZ Thursday, March 13, the rap mogul’s lawyers claimed that “CNN purchased the only known copy of the Hotel’s surveillance footage, uploaded that footage into a free editing software, altered the video and then destroyed the original footage, even though it knew about and repeatedly reported about the federal investigation.”

Diddy’s defense team further alleged that CNN altered the footage it first broadcast in May 2024 by “covering the time stamp and then changing the video sequence,” reported TMZ, citing the court doc. “It also includes speeding up the video to make it falsely appear that the actions in the video are taking place faster than they are. As a result, the CNN videos do not fairly and accurately depict the events in question.”

CNN responded Thursday in a statement to TMZ, “CNN never altered the video and did not destroy the original copy of the footage, which was retained by the source. CNN aired the story about the video several months before Combs was arrested.”

However, Diddy’s lawyers told the outlet, “Our written and oral communications with CNN’s counsel were clear – they destroyed the original video file they received from their source.”

Hotel security camera footage of Diddy, 55, assaulting Cassie, 38, in a hallway in 2016 went viral when it was obtained and aired by CNN in May 2024.

At the time, Diddy apologized for his actions in a video posted via Instagram. “It’s difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, sometimes you gotta do that,” Diddy said last May. “I was f—ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”

The rapper continued, “I went and sought out professional help. I’ve been going to therapy, going to rehab. Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Diddy is currently behind bars at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, and is awaiting trial on federal charges including sex trafficking, racketeering, conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution following an arrest in September 2024. He has denied all allegations against him and awaits a trial set for May 5.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Diddy’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, told Us Weekly in a statement in September. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community. He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal.”

The disgraced rap mogul also faces dozens of lawsuits from individuals who claim he harmed and exploited them through drugs, alcohol and physical abuse. Diddy has also denied these allegations against him.

CNN issued the following statement to lovebscott.com:

It’s worth nothing that after the video aired, Diddy issued the following statement, before he was arrested:

