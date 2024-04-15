CNN Ends Gayle King-Charles Barkley Show After Limited Run | lovebscott.com

Gayle King and Charles Barkley’s run hosting a talk show on CNN is coming to an end.

via: THR

The CNN limited series televised its final episode last week, with co-hosts Charles Barkley and Gayle King signing off with thanks for staff and compliments for each other.

“I will say this: I have loved working with you and something tells me Charles, this will not be the last time that we’re working together,” King said.

“Call me Gayle,” Barkley replied.

“We will see you the next time whenever we see you,” King told viewers. “Thanks so much for being with us for the past six months. We had a blast.”

A CNN spokesperson noted that the show was announced as a limited series, with a defined end date of spring 2024.

“King Charles has come to the end of its limited run as we announced when it launched last fall and was a great addition to CNN’s lineup, with the youngest, most affluent, and most diverse P2+ audience in its cable news time period,” the spokesperson said.

The program was the brainchild of former CNN CEO Chris Licht, who hired his former CBS News colleague King and partnered her with the infamously outspoken Barkley to discuss news of the week. Early episodes, however, failed to connect with viewers, though CNN has noted that the show had the “youngest, most affluent, and most diverse P2+ audience in its cable news time period.”