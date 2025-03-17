Home > NEWS

Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson Is Engaged to Model and Influencer Jilly Anais

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

Deshaun Watson’s future with Cleveland Browns might be in doubt. However, another part of his future is more secure.

Watson and his longtime love Jilly Anais are headed down the aisle.

The couple announced their engagement with a joint Instagram post on Sunday, March 16. In a collection of photos, Watson and Anais, both 29, are all smiles as they celebrate the moment and pose on a beach with a city skyline in the distance. The bride-to-be shows off her large diamond ring in several of the shots.

Advertisement

Anais captioned the post, “Mrs. Watson loading…”

Watson and Anais have been dating since 2019, when he was still playing for the Houston Texans. According to Cleveland.com, the pair met when the NFL star messaged the model on Instagram. In addition to modeling, Anais is a YouTube vlogger, has a perfume brand and is the author of two cookbooks. She is also a singer, and released her most recent single, “I Must Really Love You,” in 2024.

The couple appeared together in an episode of Selling Sunset, looking for a Los Angeles pad. They toured a $6 million home with realtor Amanza Smith in a season 8 episode of the Netflix reality series. Jason Oppenheim, Selling Sunset star and co-owner of The Oppenheim Group, was just one of Watson and Anais’ friends and fans to comment on their engagement post.

Advertisement

“Congrats you two,” he wrote. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams gave the post a double tap, along with model Chanel Iman and a slew of fellow influencers and Watson’s teammates. The couple’s jeweler, Vikar Ahmed, also commented on the post, writing, “Congratulations, thank you and grateful to be a part of it.”

As the new year kicked off, Watson shared a sweet post on Instagram in celebration of his now fiancée’s birthday on Jan. 2. Alongside a series of loved-up photos of the pair, the athlete wrote: “Happy Birthday To You Queen! 4ever love you ma! Grateful to celebrate with you! Continue to smile and inspire!.”

Anais commented in response, “Thank you to the love of my life! I love you with all of my being!”

via: People

Advertisement

Congratulations

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour Sells 94% of Ticket Inventory, Plus a New Date Is Added

By: Walker
NEWS

America’s Next Top Model Alum Yaya DaCosta Breaks Her Silence on Show’s Backlash and Where She Stands with Tyra Banks

By: Walker
NEWS

Nate Dogg’s Son Voices Frustration With Late Rapper’s Estate Over Catalog Sale

By: Walker
NEWS

Conan O’Brien to Return as Oscars Host for 98th Ceremony Set for March

By: Walker
NEWS

Kanye West Posts And Deletes ‘Bully’ Album Cover Featuring Swastika

By: Walker
NEWS

Forever 21 Files for Bankruptcy, Expected to Close all U.S. Stores

By: Walker
NEWS

Azealia Banks Once Again Slams J.K. Rowling Over Anti-Trans Views

By: Walker
NEWS

A Judge Has Reportedly Denied Ticketmaster And Live Nation’s Motion To Dismiss Antitrust Lawsuit

By: Walker
NEWS

Sarah Michelle Gellar Says Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot Is ‘Progressing Faster Than I’d Anticipated’

By: Walker
NEWS

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie’s Car Totaled After Traffic Accident, on Video

By: Walker