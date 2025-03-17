Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson Is Engaged to Model and Influencer Jilly Anais

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Deshaun Watson’s future with Cleveland Browns might be in doubt. However, another part of his future is more secure.

Watson and his longtime love Jilly Anais are headed down the aisle.

The couple announced their engagement with a joint Instagram post on Sunday, March 16. In a collection of photos, Watson and Anais, both 29, are all smiles as they celebrate the moment and pose on a beach with a city skyline in the distance. The bride-to-be shows off her large diamond ring in several of the shots.

Anais captioned the post, “Mrs. Watson loading…”

Watson and Anais have been dating since 2019, when he was still playing for the Houston Texans. According to Cleveland.com, the pair met when the NFL star messaged the model on Instagram. In addition to modeling, Anais is a YouTube vlogger, has a perfume brand and is the author of two cookbooks. She is also a singer, and released her most recent single, “I Must Really Love You,” in 2024.

The couple appeared together in an episode of Selling Sunset, looking for a Los Angeles pad. They toured a $6 million home with realtor Amanza Smith in a season 8 episode of the Netflix reality series. Jason Oppenheim, Selling Sunset star and co-owner of The Oppenheim Group, was just one of Watson and Anais’ friends and fans to comment on their engagement post.

“Congrats you two,” he wrote. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams gave the post a double tap, along with model Chanel Iman and a slew of fellow influencers and Watson’s teammates. The couple’s jeweler, Vikar Ahmed, also commented on the post, writing, “Congratulations, thank you and grateful to be a part of it.”

As the new year kicked off, Watson shared a sweet post on Instagram in celebration of his now fiancée’s birthday on Jan. 2. Alongside a series of loved-up photos of the pair, the athlete wrote: “Happy Birthday To You Queen! 4ever love you ma! Grateful to celebrate with you! Continue to smile and inspire!.”

Anais commented in response, “Thank you to the love of my life! I love you with all of my being!”

