City Girls’ JT Says She Feels Like She’s “Made it” After Meeting Beyoncé at Fourth of July Party [Photo + Video]

Beyoncé finally met City Girls, and JT was touched by the encounter with the superstar.

JT, Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, JAY-Z and many more celebrated the Fourth of July this weekend at an all-white party in the Hamptons. However, it was Beyoncé’s inclusion on the guest list that made the City Girls rapper feel like a star, she revealed on social media.

“I love Beyoncé if I didn’t feel like I made it no other day tonight I did!” JT tweeted. The Miami native revealed she got to meet Queen Bey, who praised her accomplishments and made her feel like she’s “made it” in the music industry.

“She told me I was beautiful & she’s proud & to keep going! God look at my life… I came from nothing at all,” JT reflected.

In another post, the “Twerkulator” rapper shared a video of her boyfriend Uzi’s b-boying moves, which seemingly stole the show on the dance floor. Other notable guests at the festivities reportedly included the party’s host, Michael Rubin; Travis Scott; Lil Baby; J Balvin; Megan Thee Stallion; Bobby Shmurda; and Tinashe, who performed at the event.

This isn’t the first time JT has shown love for Beyoncé, Last October, ahead of Beyoncé’s new Ivy Park collection drop, JT reached out to the Grammy-winning singer on Instagram and asked her to not “forget [the City Girls]” when she sent out freebie boxes of her new items.

In 2019, the other half of City Girls, Yung Miami, also spoke with Hot 97 about wanting to work with the “Black Parade” songstress.

“I would love to work with Beyoncé. I would fall out,” Miami said. “I’d cry for months. ‘Cause she can sing and rap. I would love for her to rap on a City Girls song.”

See JT’s initial tweet about meeting Beyoncé and more posts from yesterday’s (July 4) start-studded Fourth of July party on Twitter below.

In a recent interview with i-D, JT explained her concerns with the internet and Twitter, sharing that she doesn’t “give a fuck what nobody think.” But this weekend, it seems the internet was happy for her.