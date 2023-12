Ciara has given birth!

The singer took to social media to announce that she and husband Russell Wilson have welcomed a baby girl — Amora Princess Wilson.

The little one joins Ciara & Russell’s two other children — daughter Sienna, 6, and son Win, 3 as well as Future,10, whom Ciara shares with rapper Future.

Take a look at Ciara’s post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)