Ciara and Russell Wilson Surprise Seattle Students with Savings Accounts

Nearly 900 Denny International Middle School students received some sound financial advice from Ciara and Russell Wilson, along with a memorable lesson in investing and saving that they can now take to the bank.

via: Revolt

According to The Seattle Times, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback and his wife virtually visited students at Denny International Middle School to give an important lesson on investing and saving for Financial Literacy Month. The power couple donated more than $35,000 so that each student can start with $40 in their personal savings account.

“Financial literacy and building wealth is so important,” said the NFL star. “Ciara and I really wanted to talk to you all because we didn’t come from much and we had big visions, we had big goals, big dreams.”

The Wilsons’ Why Not You Foundation partnered with the NFL Players Association and Goalsetter, a New York-based financial technology company, for the donations.

Tanya Van Court, CEO of Goalsetter, taught the students a lesson called “Building Wealth — A Blueprint to Financial Freedom Inspired by Hip Hop,” which showed how JAY-Z became a billionaire by investing his earnings carefully.

“All these things can pay back tremendously if you invest in them in the right way. … Investing is very powerful and it will also allow you to create an opportunity to build a legacy for your family,” Ciara said.

The students’ savings accounts cannot be touched until they turn 18. Additionally, each student will receive a debit card that is “designed for teens and tweens that have game-based financial literacy quizzes attached to its use via the Goalsetter app,” according to the outlet. The students’ money will freeze every Sunday unless they take their financial literacy quiz for the week. Their friends and family members will be allowed to add extra funds to the savings account.

“After these kids see or hear Russell Wilson in their classroom, I want them to see that they don’t need to aspire to be in the NFL to be as cool and as financially successful as him,” Van Court said. “But every kid in Seattle can be him on the financial field.”

Amazing work from the Wilsons.