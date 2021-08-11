Chrissy Teigen Denies Claims She Deleted Negative Comments On Her Social Media

Chrissy Teigen is calling out her “haters” on social media.

via: Page Six

The model insisted people are “crazy” if they think she erases “angry comments” from her socials, as she tried to laugh off the accusations

“Two things that I think are funny right now,” she said in a video on her Instagram Stories. “One: People in my comments that are mad that there’s not enough angry comments in my comments. They think that I delete them. But like, what?”

“That’s like next-level hater, when you’re mad that there’s not enough hate. It’s pretty… you’re crazy.”

Chrissy also admitted some social media users get “all sorts of mad” at her if she leaves a positive comment on someone’s post, because she is “alive.”

Speaking in a video on her Instagram Stories, she added, “If I leave a comment underneath somebody’s photo, even if it’s nice, ‘You look great,’ ‘I love this outfit,’ people get all sorts of mad.”

“Because… I am alive.”

This comes after Chrissy admitted last month (Jul21) she felt “lost” and “depressed” after becoming a part of “cancel club.”

The “Lip Sync Battle” star recently apologised for being a “troll” following bullying accusations from Courtney Stodden – who claimed Chrissy used to message her to tell her to take her own life – but she admitted the scandal has taken its toll on her mental health.

Alongside a photo of her legs, Chrissy – who has children Luna, five, and Miles, three, with husband John Legend – wrote on Instagram, “Iiiii don’t really know what to say here… just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s**t in real life.”

“Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer.”

“I feel lost and need to find my place again, I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay. I’m not used to any other way!”

“Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it. And it’s hard to talk about it in that sense because obviously you sound whiney when you’ve clearly done something wrong. It just sucks. There is no winning. But there never is here anyhow. (sic)”

Y’all leave Chrissy alone.