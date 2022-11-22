‘Chrisley Knows Best’ is Canceled After Todd, Julie Sentencing

Everything comes to an end eventually, and after nine seasons it appears the bell has tolled for Chrisley Knows Best. No, it wasn’t because ratings had declined or some merger screwed it up or the cast simply wanted to move on. In fact, it’s because the cast is moving on to somewhere they don’t want to be: prison.

via: Page Six

“The network has some episodes of season 10 of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ that were shot prior to the trial that will air next year,” a source tells us.

The couple’s spinoff show, “Growing Up Chrisley,” has also been axed.

There has been no official word from NBCUniversal on the cancellation.

On Monday, Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively, for fraud and tax evasion.

Both of the USA Network personalities were also sentenced to 16 months’ probation.

One month before the duo’s conviction over the summer, “Chrisley Knows Best” was renewed for its 10th season.

As for “Growing Up Chrisley,” news broke in May that the spinoff was moving from USA to E! after three seasons.

While Todd was also revealed at the time as the host of the upcoming dating show “Love Limo,” E! has canceled that project as well.

Page Six has reached out to the show, as well as the real estate broker’s reps, for comment.