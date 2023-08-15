Chrisley Family Set to Return to Television in New Reality Show Despite Todd and Julie's Prison Sentences

Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced last year to a combined of 19 years in prison for crimes including tax evasion and wire fraud. However, that hasn’t stopped other members of the Chrisley Knows Best family from their television careers.

Their kids, Chase, 27, Savannah, 26, and Grayson, 17, will again star alongside Todd’s mother, “Nanny” Faye Chrisley, 79, and their granddaughter, Chloé, whom they adopted.

Todd’s oldest children from his previous marriage, Kyle and Lindsie, were not mentioned.

According to Deadline, the new reality series, which is in development, is being brought to life by Queer Eye producer Scout Productions. The Chrisley’s docuseries has not been attached to a broadcaster yet — but the family and company have high hopes to sell the series.

This comes more than three years after their successful show, Chrisley Knows Best, was abruptly canceled by USA Network in the wake of Todd and Julie being indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion and other financial crime.

Savannah opened up about her excitement regarding their TV comeback.

“The time was right to share our story and we couldn’t have found better partners in Scout Productions. Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they’re going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives,” Savannah revealed in a statement per Deadline. “We’re so happy to be back.”

The production company is also pumped for the new project.

“Collaborating with the Chrisley family, who are nothing short of reality royalty, for their much anticipated return to TV is beyond thrilling,” Rob Eric, the Chief Creative Officer of Scout Productions, stated. “They’re ready to bring their signature heart and quirk back to the fans and we look forward to telling their story.”

Despite being without the patriarch and matriarch of the family, the Chrisleys have a lot to talk about. Chase recently called off his engagement with Emmy Medders just a few months after announcing wedding plans.

Savannah has become the guardian of her teenage brother and niece following her parents’ prison sentences.

Meanwhile, Nanny Faye has continued bravely battling bladder cancer. She recently opened up about her ongoing cancer treatments and how hard it’s been to cope with her health struggles as her son and daughter-in-law rot in prison.

“There wasn’t one treatment [for my bladder cancer] where my precious daughter-in-law wasn’t with me — not one time,” she shared. “Through it all, she’s been with me.”

Todd announced his mom’s bladder cancer diagnosis in June 2022.

“I would ask that people respect that she is 77 years old and that she is in a battle for her life,” Todd said at the time. “I pray every day, multiple times a day, that God keeps a healing hand on her. Everyone goes through trials and we are no different than anyone else.”

The Chrisley Knows Best stars checked into separate prisons on January 17 after being convicted of defrauding banks out of $30 million and committing tax fraud in June 2022.

Todd is serving 12 years in Florida while Julie is spending her 7-year sentence in Kentucky.