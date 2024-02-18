Chrisean Rock Seemingly Addresses Lawsuit Over Alleged Attack on Tamar Braxton's Backup Singer | lovebscott.com

Chrisean Rock took to social media to seemingly respond to James Chanel Wright’s lawsuit against her.

via Complex:

“Dis big back bitch n***a think he finna get a cent out of me bitch you know you just wasted yo money on dat damn lawyer right,” Chrisean tweeted over the weekend.

The 23-year-old didn’t say exactly who she was referring to, but the tweet coincides with her current legal battle with background singer James Wright, who’s suing her for allegedly assaulting him during Tamar Braxton’s Love & War 10th Anniversary concert in Los Angeles in November. In his lawsuit, Wright alleges Rock used homophobic slurs and gave him multiple lacerations to his face, as well as breaking two of his teeth.

Rock had taken a break from social media once Wright’s lawsuit was made public, but she marked her return by dissing the unnamed person in her latest tweet. She also mentioned she would be redirecting her energy to more important things like her upcoming music releases.

“Yeah I took break from the socials because I’m putting my energy into my next projects fr and all dat negativity shit be not even my Bob right now my next move gon be my best move,” Rock added.

Tamar Braxton invited Rock to her show as a special guest and wanted her to perform. However, scheduling conflicts prevented Rock from giving a full performance, and she was escorted off the stage. The alleged fight between her and Wright broke out when she went backstage.

In an Instagram post, Braxton alleged that Rock was “traumatizing” Wright while writing “Justice for James” in her caption.

We hope James gets his money.

