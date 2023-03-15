Chrisean Rock Says She Misses Blueface After He Urges Her To Get Abortion [Photos + Video]

Just when you thought Blueface and Chrisean Rock might call it quits, the couple still seem willing to push through the hardships.

via: AceShowbiz

Following their heated exchange over the weekend, the raptress has declared that she misses her on-and-off boyfriend, although he has urged her to get an abortion.

Continuing their online back-and-forth, Chrisean went live on Instagram on Tuesday, March 14 during which she lamented being pregnant while her baby daddy is allegedly cheating on her. She said she considered to go to the hospital and get an abortion.

“Damn, I might should just kill this baby,” she admitted during the stream, while being barely clothed. “I can’t be pregnant while this n***a cheating,” she continued in the video.

Catching wind of Chrisean’s video, Blueface co-signed it as he responded, “Do it please.” In a separate post, he explained the reason why he thinks Chrisean is unfit to be a mom.

“physically fighting on the red carpet throwing the first punch after announcing pregnancy is clearly not mentally fit to put their pride to the side for the better meant of their child that was the first red flag for me,” so he claimed, adding, “I only like blue flags it’s been a no for me.”

Chrisean quickly had a change of mind, tweeting, “No” with a laughing emoji in response to Blueface’s post. She went on expressing her desire to get back together as writing, “In only like da beef cuz it’s with my favorite person ion mind … I miss u daddy.”

Blueface, however, doesn’t seem to be buoyed by Chrisean’s reconciliation plea just yet. In a video, he shared his plans to get off the plane and go pull up on some chicks.

You're beautiful & FULL OF LIFE! ? https://t.co/UroaB06ouJ — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) March 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Yung Miami has shown her support for Chrisean amid her fight with Blueface. She told the reality TV star on Twitter, “You’re beautiful & FULL OF LIFE!”