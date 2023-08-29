Chrisean Rock Reveals the Gender of Her Baby With Blueface, Shows 3D Ultrasound Photo

Blueface is about to see a whole lot more blue, as he and his ex-girlfriend Chrisean Rock are going to be having a baby boy.

via: XXL

On Tuesday (Aug. 29), Chrisean Rock uploaded a slideshow on her Instagram page which contained a 3D ultrasound photo and footage from her baby shower and recent photoshoot. In addition, in the caption of the post below, the Baltimore rapper revealed the gender of her and Blueface’s baby.

“The last pregnancy dump before my Baby Boy [blue heart] comes [two dizzy symbol emojis],” Chrisean Rock wrote in the caption of the post.

The 3D ultrasound photo of Blue and Rock’s child, which can also be seen in the post below, showcases their soon-to-be-born son’s facial features. Similarly, the snapshot reveals that the reality TV star is in her third trimester, meaning that their little one can arrive at any moment.

The carousel of images also carries a video of Chrisean Rock wiping her tears away while thanking someone for a bouquet of white roses.

Chrisean Rock’s announcement follows the latest episode of her and Blueface’s show Crazy in Love which aired on Aug. 28 via Zeus Network. In the episode, Blueface takes a look at the results of a paternity test that reveals that he’s the father of the child Chrisean Rock is currently pregnant with.

The Los Angeles rapper has been questioning the paternity of his and Chrisean’s bundle of joy for the past five months. Sometime in March, Blueface uploaded a since-deleted post on Instagram where he advised Chrisean to get an abortion and questioned if he was her unborn kid’s dad.

Take a look at how Chrisean Rock broke the news about her and Blueface’s baby boy below.