Chris Rock Jokes About Will Smith and Being 'Punched in the Face' During Live Netflix Comedy Special

Chris Rock returned to the stage Saturday for Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, the first live comedy special to air on Netflix.

It also marked the first time Chris Rock publicly addressed getting slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.

via People:

Near the end of the special, Rock set up his comments on Smith by making a joke about Beyoncé and Jay-Z. “Beyoncé is so fine that if she worked at Burger King, she could still marry Jay-Z,” he said. “Now, if Jay-Z worked at Burger King…no, no, no, woman got the power. And by the way, that is not a Jay-Z diss. I do not need another rapper mad at me. Y’all know what happened to me. Getting smacked by Suge Smith.”

From there, Rock went in on people asking him if it hurt.

“It still hurts! I Got ‘Summertime’ ringing in my ears,” he said. “But I’m not a victim, baby…I took that hit like Pacquiao.”

“But Will Smith practices selective outrage,” he continues. “Cause everybody knows what the fuck happened. Everybody that really knows knows I had nothing to do with that shit. I didn’t have any entanglements.”

Rock then went in on Jada and Will’s Red Table Talk that broke down their cheating scandal. “She hurt him way more than he hurt me,” he said.

Rock then claims Will’s wife Jada told him he should quit hosting the Oscars because Will didn’t get nominated for his 2015 film Concussion. “Nobody is picking on this bitch, she started this shit,” he said.

“I love Will Smith,” he continues. “I have rooted for Will Smith my whole life, I root for this motherfucker. And now, I watch Emancipation just to see him get whooped.”

Days before the special’s premiere, the Wall Street Journal confirmed Rock had conducted a practice set in which he addressed the controversial slap.

“The thing people want to know … did it hurt?” he reportedly said during the test run. “Hell yeah, it hurt. He played Muhammad Ali! I played Pookie!” The joke referred to Smith and Rock’s respective roles in Ali and New Jack City.

Will must've slapped the funny out of him.

