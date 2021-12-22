Chris Noth's Ex Beverly Johnson Sought Restraining Order Against Him For Alleged Abuse In 1995

Chris Noth’s ex-girlfriend Beverly Johnson once filed to get a restraining order against the actor, claiming he “punched [her] in the chest and ribs” and allegedly made repeated threats to “kill” her.

via: AceShowbiz

In court documents obtained by Page Six, Beverly, who dated Chris at the time, filed to get a restraining order against him on August 1, 1995. She reportedly filed the papers to Los Angeles Superior Court, requesting that the actor stay 500 yards away from her, her daughter and their dog.

“Chris Noth punched me in the chest and ribs, injuring my ribs, making it difficult to breathe, punching and bruising my face and body in which I had to have medical attention,” the model alleged in the docs. “On July 27, 1995, he made repeated threats on my life making up to 25 calls per day threatening to kill me [and] destroy my face. Threatened to kill dog.”

he former star of OWN’s reality series “Beverly’s Full House” also asked the judge to order the “Sex and the City” star to “make no calls to others with threats against me. Restraining from slandering my character + good name.”

The judge approved the temporary restraining order and on October 3, 1995, the order was then modified into a mutual restraining order. “Neither party shall make any derogatory statements about the other of any nature or description to another person or entity not encourage or participate in any party making any such derogatory comments about the other to any third person or entity,” the judge wrote in the order.

The documents did not include the expiration date of the permanent restraining order, but it was stated that the case was closed on May 26, 2017. Neither Chris nor Beverly has commented on the court docs.

Meanwhile, Chris has denied the sexual abuse allegations leveled at him by two women, insisting that their “sexual encounters” were all consensual. Later, actress Zoe Lister-Jones accused him of being “drunk” and “sexually inappropriate” while on the set of “Law & Order”. A third woman also came forward with a similar allegation against him, claiming she was sexually assaulted by the actor in October 2010, when she was 18 years old and working as a hostess and lounge singer at a restaurant in Manhattan.

In 2014, Beverly who, in 1974, became the first African American model to appear on the cover of Vogue was one of the many women who made allegations against Bill Cosby. She claimed the comedian drugged her in his New York home in the 1980s.