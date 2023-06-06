Chris Hemsworth Admits He 'Got Sick' of Playing Thor 'Every Couple of Years'

“I love the experience,” he begins. “I love the fact that I’ve been able to do something fairly different throughout the process. Thor 1 and 2 were their own thing, Thor 3 and 4 were a very different feel… and then even Avengers, the Lebowski Thor, the Infinity War Thor, due to different directors and I think mostly my own need to do something different. You know, I got sick of the character pretty quick every couple of years,” he laughs.

Russo praises Hemsworth’s comedic timing, increasingly on display as the franchise evolved. “He’s one of the funnier actors we’ve worked with, he’s very gifted,” Russo says. “You see it in Thor in Infinity War and Endgame… It’s very hard to pull off what he did in those movies, because he’s both ridiculous at times and utterly tragic.” The comedic gear shift was something Hemsworth relished; he’d need another if he was to return. “If I was going to do something again it would have to be tonally different. And we’d have to do something very drastic to keep people on their toes. Otherwise it’s just the fatigue of those characters and those films, where people are like, ‘I’ve seen it.’”

We wouldn’t be sick of anything that brought us millions every year.