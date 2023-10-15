Chris Evans on ‘Enjoying Life’ After 2 ‘Wonderful’ Wedding Ceremonies with Alba Baptista

Chris Evans officially confirmed that he is married to Alba Baptista during his panel at New York City Comic Con on Saturday, October 14.

via: People

The Avengers star, 42, who tied the knot with the Portuguese actress in early September, still had that newlywed glow while speaking about his recent life at New York Comic Con 2023 on Saturday — one of his first public appearances since the marriage.

Giving the audience a look at the wedding band on his finger, Evans confirmed he got married, saying that the two wedding ceremonies — one held in Portugal and the other in a private home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts — were “wonderful and beautiful.”

“It’s a lot planning a wedding. For those of you who are married you know it takes a lot out of you,” the actor said at the event. “But now that we’re through that, we’ve just been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favorite season. Now we’re just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting.”

The Ghosted star was one of the featured guests at this year’s NYCC, running Oct. 12 through Oct. 15, alongside actors including Ewan McGregor, David Tennant, Zachary Levi, Tom Hiddleston and Susan Sarandon.

The annual event, which is the “East Coast’s biggest and most exciting popular culture convention,” per NYCC’s website, “plays host to the latest and greatest in comics, graphic novels, anime, manga, video games, toys, movies and television.”

Evans married the Warrior Nun actress, 26, in a private ceremony at an estate in Cape Cod on Sept. 9.