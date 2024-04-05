Chris Brown's Alleged London Nightclub Assault Victim Suffers Setback in $16 Million Battle | lovebscott.com

Chris Brown is being sued for allegedly beating up a man at a London nightclub.

via: Radar Onliine

The man who sued Chris Brown over an alleged attack inside a London nightclub was shut down in his recent attempt to obtain a massive default judgment against the entertainer.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied Abe Diaw’s motion seeking $16 million in damages for the 2023 incident.

In his lawsuit, Diaw claimed Brown attacked him inside TAPE nightclub in England.

Diaw said the entertainer took a bottle of Don Julio 1942 and smashed it over his head. He claimed the singer continued to hit him multiple times — and described the hits as “crushing blows.”

In court documents, Diaw claimed he was knocked unconscious by the blows. He accused Brown of stomping on his body despite his state. He claimed to have been hospitalized for his alleged injuries. Diaw claimed he suffered cuts to his head and torn ligaments to his leg.

The alleged victim said the club had security footage of the incident. He claimed the police in London were aware and that Brown was a fugitive in the United Kingdom over the accusations.

Diaw said he wasn’t a stranger to Brown. He claimed to have known the singer for seven years. The alleged victim said he thought the entertainer came up to him to join his table — not attack him.

Recently, the alleged victim revealed he wanted $16 million from Brown in the case. However, the court denied his request for a default judgment because he has yet to submit proof he served Brown with the lawsuit.

The case is ongoing.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Brown was sued by his ex-housekeeper over a vicious dog attack at his LA mansion. The woman said she had chunks of her skin torn out by a Caucasian Orvchake/Caucasian Shepherd dog named Hades while taking out the trash.

Her lawsuit demanded $70 million in damages from Brown. The singer denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He accused the housekeeper of provoking the dog and causing her own injuries.