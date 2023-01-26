Chris Brown Shows Off ‘Department Store’ He Built to House His Clothes [Video]

Chris Brown is no stranger to the fashion industry.

via: Complex

Chris Brown’s personal clothes collection is so expansive he has now been forced to construct what he says is a “department store” right outside his house.

In an Instagram Stories update this week, Brown told fans he had “just built” the space in question.

“I just built a department store outside of my house,” he said in the update, as seen in the subsequently shared rip below. “Let me show y’all what this looks like.”

From there, Brown gave fans a mini-tour of the space before suggesting this isn’t actually the entirety of his wardrobe.

“Just so y’all see, man,” he said. “There’s still more, you feel me? So all that fake cappin’ about y’all ‘got drip.’ Man, come see me, you heard me?”

Brown did not elaborate further on the apparently new space. In recent days, however, Brown has announced his participation in the upcoming Lovers and Friends festival experience in Las Vegas. He’s joined on the expectedly stacked lineup by Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Usher, Lil Kim, Summer Walker, Ginuwine, Bryson Tiller, Busta Rhymes, Da Brat, and more.

In December, Brown was among those enlisted for Metro Boomin’s sophomore album Heroes & Villains, notably appearing alongside Future on the track “Superhero.”