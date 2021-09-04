Chris Brown Shares Unreleased “New Again” Verse for Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ [Video]

Chris Brown wants everyone to know that he was on ‘Donda.’

via Complex:

On Saturday night, the 32-year-old artist took to Instagram to share the verse he supposedly wrote for Kanye West’s Donda album. Brown received a feature credit for the project’s 18th track, “New Again,” in which he assists Kanye on the chorus. However, Breezy claims he had a much bigger part on the song’s original version, and was seemingly caught off guard after realizing his full contribution didn’t make the final cut.

“The verse / chorus I mysteriously didn’t do!” he captioned the snippet.

Hours after Donda hit streaming services Sunday, Brown took aim at the Chicago rapper in a couple of Instagram Stories: “Kanye a whole hoe,” he wrote in a post, followed by, “Nah he tweakin.” It was initially unclear what prompted the name-calling, but an insider close to Brown later told The Shade Room he was upset over his missing verse.

“A source close to the situation tells us he isn’t too thrilled about his verse being removed from ‘New Again’ on Ye’s album!” the outlet wrote.

Soulja Boy also called out Kanye for allegedly removing his part on Donda. The “Crank That” artist said he had recorded a verse for the Young Thug-assisted “Remote Control,” and didn’t realize it had been cut until after the album’s release.

Listen to Breezy’s unreleased part below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BREEZY (@chrisbrownofficial)