Chris Brown Says Kyrie Irving Is a 'Real Hero' for Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

Chris Brown seems to be an anti-vaxer — and we’re not surprised.

The singer took to social media to praise Kyrie Irving amid his ongoing vaccine refusal, calling the NBA star a “real hero” for not getting vaccinated.

Kyrie is still banned from Brooklyn Nets practices and games for being unvaccinated.

“I stand with my brother,” Chris said via Instagram. “WHOEVER DON’T LIKE IT … Go live your damn life.”

He continued, “IT’S HIS CHOICE AND A DAMN GOOD ONE”

Now, to be clear — Kyrie says he isn’t anti-vaccine because he’s against the vaccine. He says he’s anti-vaccine mandates.

It’s still unclear where Chris stands, but he really should’ve just kept his mouth shut on this one.