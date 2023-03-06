Chris Brown Questioned By U.K. Police For Alleged Involvement In Club Brawl

Chris Brown is alleged to have been involved in a fight in a UK club where someone was hit on the head.

Chris has been questioned by UK police for his alleged involvement in a club brawl that left an unidentified man hospitalized last month.

According to Radar Online, Brown and his entourage went to the Tape nightclub at Hanover Square in London, England after his performance at the O2 arena. Shortly after arrival, a fight broke out between Brown’s crew and other club patrons. As a result, a man was allegedly struck in the head with a bottle and assaulted by Brown’s crew once he tried to flee the club.

As the fight was being broken up, law enforcement was called and the man was rushed to the hospital and released with non-life threatening injuries. According to All Hip Hop, a witness allegedly saw the melee unfold with Brown’s crew.

“A row broke out with a guy and Brown’s crowd and the man was hit over the head with a bottle,” the witness said. “He tried to get up off the ground to escape but he was surrounded and then punched and kicked before security broke it up.”

Brown has been performing overseas for the past month for his “Under The Influence” tour. During the tour, he’s performed a variety of his classic hits and recent music such as “Run It,” “Gimme Dat,” “Heat,” and “WE (Warm Embrace).”

On Friday (March 3), Brown was giving a lucky female fan a performance of a lifetime while belting out his 2007 hit single, “Take You Down.” As the fan sat onstage and watched Brown, she took her phone out to record the moment for memories’ sake. At first, Brown gently removed the phone from her hand and placed it on her lap. As things got more intense, the woman picked her phone up once more to record herself which prompted the singer to toss it into the crowd.

Check out the footage below which was shared by a concert-goer on TikTok:

Even Chris Brown himself shared the stage footage on his Instagram Story with a caption that read: “FUCK DAT PHONE.” Luckily, a fan was able to retrieve the device and hold on to it for her until the end of the show.