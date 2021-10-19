Chris Brown Clowns Kanye West Over His New Haircut [Photos]

Chris Brown is not here for Kanye West OR his new haircut.

via Complex:

The R&B singer shared a bunch of memes to his Story roasting Kanye and his new cut. “N**** just wanted a lineup,” Brown captioned a photo of Stevie Wonder cutting Ye’s hair. “Virgil [Abloh] made this for the Ye cut,” he captioned another photo of a white baseball cap with sporadic holes cut out. But the roasts didn’t stop there. “He asked the Barbour [sic] for the fucked up worldwide fade,” he captioned a viral photo of Ye standing in line at a McDonald’s. “N**** wanna make ‘what the fuck’ in style. He got the punishment haircut.”

It wouldn’t come as a surprise if Chris Brown is still a bit salty with Kanye after he was ultimately cut from Donda earlier this year. As you’ll remember, Brown was originally featured on the album’s 18th track “New Again,” but was removed from the project in a last-minute revamp. Chris was seemingly upset by his removal, as he posted and deleted a message to social media referring to the mogul as a “whole hoe” for not including his contributions to the track. Later, Brown shared an alleged clip of his featured verse, though that clip was also taken down soon after being posted.

Chris Brown’s had some rather questionable hair styles over the years — so he might want to keep it cute.

Chris Brown really goin crazy ? pic.twitter.com/icSQetAmMk — Devin is loading…… (@Bladein99) October 19, 2021