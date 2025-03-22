Chris Brown Cites Relocation To Counter Ex-Housekeeper’s Evading Deposition Claims In $90 Million Lawsuit

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Chris Brown’s former housekeeper, Maria Avila, who dragged the singer’s name to court in 2021 over the alleged, savage December 12, 2020, attack involving her and the musician’s dog, Hades, is now seeking the court’s help to demand his presence for a deposition.

The R&B singer’s legal team disclosed that he recently moved out of Los Angeles, making it impossible for him to appear for the legal questioning physically.

Chris Brown’s housekeeper dragged him to court after she claimed his dog brutally attacked her while working at his home in 2020.

In a recent court hearing, Chris revealed his relocation to Nevada and urged the judge not to impose sanctions against him. He and his legal team strongly refuted Maria’s allegations that he was stalling the deposition process in her case.

Maria, who alleges Chris’s dog permanently disfigured her, claimed she had been trying to finalize a date for his deposition for several months. According to her, Chris’s new legal team informed her that he no longer resided in California and could not attend an in-person deposition.

She also asserted that his previous lawyers had failed to notify her of his move. According to In Touch, she sought the court’s intervention to compel his appearance, requesting $7,560 in sanctions for the delays.

In response, Chris’ legal representatives moved to dismiss Maria’s request for sanctions, stating they began representing him in August 2024.

They explained that they had been actively working to schedule Chris’s deposition and denied that he intentionally missed any prior deposition without properly notifying Maria’s lawyers.

The legal team noted that Chris had a busy schedule as a touring musician, particularly during the Fall and Winter of 2024 and early 2025, which limited his availability.

The singer’s legal team disclosed that Chris has offered to be deposed in Nevada, within 75 miles of his home, but had not received a response from the court.

Chris’s lawyers concluded by stating that the delays in organizing his deposition were due to scheduling and procedural challenges. His team insisted it was not intentional misconduct from their end and urged the court to deny Maria’s request for monetary sanctions.

As shared by The Blast, the former housekeeper earlier requested a court hearing to address various loopholes in her case. She aimed to depose the singer and a representative from his company, Black Pyramid LLC. However, both parties refused to provide witnesses for the deposition process.

Maria’s attorney emphasized that she had been trying to arrange a date for the singer’s deposition for over a year. Despite reaching out to the singer six times during February and March, they have not received a positive response.

In her lawsuit, the former housekeeper recounted an incident in which she was attacked by a large Orvchake/Caucasian Shepherd dog belonging to Chris. At the time, she was working in his Los Angeles home alongside her sister, Patricia Avila.

She recalled that the attack happened while she was throwing away the trash. The dog bit off significant parts of her skin, as provided in the pictorial evidence of her injuries alongside her demand for $90 million in damages from the artist.

Patricia also initiated a lawsuit seeking compensation for the emotional distress she experienced after witnessing her sister Maria’s attack. In response, the singer denied all allegations and shifted the narrative, with his legal team arguing that Maria had essentially invited the injuries she was claiming.

His legal team contended that Maria had fully understood the risks involved, arguing that her actions were responsible for provoking the dog to attack her.

The team added “that she knew her foregoing conduct might cause the dog to attack her and seriously injure her, both of which events are alleged to have occurred.”

Chris’s attorneys maintained that her behavior, including teasing, abusing, or mistreating the dog, was the catalyst for the incident.

Maria described a harrowing incident in which she was attacked by a dog, resulting in severe injuries to her face and arms, as well as permanent damage to parts of her body.

As noted by The Blast, her lawyer has made serious allegations against Chris, who was allegedly present during the attack. They claimed that he failed to intervene and instead instructed his bodyguards to dispose of the dog in a bid to destroy evidence.

The bodyguards then reportedly moved the dog to Humboldt County in Northern California, where they abandoned it. The humane society later found and euthanized the dog shortly afterward.

Maria’s lawyer slammed the father-of-three for his lack of action following the attack, accusing him of failing to assist her by not taking her to the hospital or offering any support. Additionally, Maria provided photographs of her injuries to bolster her claims.

Chris Brown’s former housekeeper is applying all the pressure in the right place!

via: The Blast