Chlöe Responds to Beyoncé Comparisons: 'I'm Just So Grateful to Have Her Stamp of Approval' [Video]

Chlöe Bailey says that she’s ‘grateful’ people compare her to her mentor Beyoncé, but it’s not something they’ve talked about among themselves.

In a new interview with ‘The Breakfast Club,’ Chlöe says:

“I love her so much and we talk about any and everything. I’m just so grateful to have her stamp of approval and she always gives me words of encouragement—you have no idea how much that means to me.”

She added, “That’s the biggest compliment anyone could possibly give me. I have so much more work to do to even get there—to even get an ounce of where she is.”

Chlo?e continued:

“It’s like, ‘Okay, that’s pretty dope.’ Because she’s been there, she’s done that, and to know the advice that she’s giving me is exactly from the place I’ve been is pretty cool and inspiring.”

When asked by Charlamagne tha God about whether Beyoncé herself agrees with the comparisons, the 23-year-old said:

“She says she’s really proud of me. That’s not something we specifically talk about but I just love her and I’m happy she sees this light inside of me, and my sister as well.”

Watch Chlöe’s full interview below.