Chlöe Cover Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ [Video]

Chlöe Bailey is back with another cover, and she’s slowing things down with a little Adele.

via: Rap-Up

After taking on Rihanna and Nina Simone, the “Have Mercy” singer puts her seductive spin on Adele’s “Easy on Me.” On her piano-driven cover, Chlöe breathes new life into the 30 ballad.

Her stunning rendition earned rave reviews from fans. “This is fu**ing beautiful,” tweeted one, while another described it as “absolutely flawless.”

Chlöe is now readying her debut album, which she describes as “confidence, rich bitch, and vulnerable.”

“It’s definitely different from what you’ve heard; it’s more pop,” she told BuzzFeed of the project. “And, you know, it’s definitely a bit more different than ‘Have Mercy.’ ‘Have Mercy’ was just the first little thing people hear from me, so I can’t wait for them to hear what’s next.”

She recently sparked romance rumors with Gunna, but the rapper confirmed that the two are just friends. They did, however, collaborate on a pair of tracks. “I think she might want to use it for her album, or I might take it for my album… We definitely got new music coming,” he said.

Watch Chlöe’s cover of “Easy on Me” below.