Chloe Bailey Shares Dazzling Performance of Nina Simone’s ‘Feeling Good’ [Photos + Video]

As part of Disney’s ongoing EP series celebrating Black life and art, Chloe covered Nina Simone’s legendary song “Feeling Good” for Music for ABC’s Soul of The Nation performance.

The half of sister duo Chloe X Halle hit the stage to honor music legend Nina Simone with a dazzling performance of her classic track “Feeling Good,” and while some weren’t fans of it, Simone’s family made sure to share some praise Chloe’s way.

chloe bailey i need you chloe bailey pic.twitter.com/W7A7cv9ODu — brook gone flirt in front of her nigga (@BVSYBROOK) June 19, 2021

Chloe gave Simone’s 1965 hit a brand-new spin Friday—adding some intense choreo in front of a moonlit stage, all while wearing a bright sequin one-piece. Some fans were all for Chloe’s take on the track, while others felt it may have been a bit much. But despite the haters, Simone’s granddaughter RéAnna Simone Kelly came to Bailey’s defense—saying her grandmother “would’ve loved that performance as much as I do” and that Chloe “killed it.”

Before this one, Chloe has shared renditions of Cardi B’s “Be Careful,” Rihanna’s “Love On the Brain” and several other tracks. The Cardi cover even earned a co-sign from the rapper herself, who said it had her “smiling from ear to ear and blushing mad hard.”

Check out what viewers had to say about Chloe’s latest rendition below.

Nina Simone in heaven watching Chloe Bailey do the damn thing tonight ??????? pic.twitter.com/r6Ck2BhHwX — ???? ????? ??? (@TaraAng1111) June 19, 2021

the only reason some of you think chloe bailey is “doing too much” is because y’all are used to these other girls half-assing their way through a setlist. and that’s the real tea. pic.twitter.com/BnKL5idJQO — ????? (@rinascherry) June 19, 2021

nina simone in heaven to chloe bailey pic.twitter.com/HKdKaIabKc — ?komodo? (@kamafosupset) June 19, 2021

Y'all MUST do some research on Nina Simone before saying Chloe Bailey didn't understand the assignment…Nina Simone was literally a free-spirited woman ?? Go watch the documentary of Nina on Hulu, then tweet lol. — ?????? Good Days ? (@Its_Kennaa) June 19, 2021

Chloe, girl… This wasn't appropriate for Nina Simone sis. Those vocals were ?but not that routine. #SoulofaNation pic.twitter.com/ITN26DECN5 — I wish U heaven?????? (@blkjessrabbit) June 19, 2021

Chloe ate ????? — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@itskeyon) June 19, 2021

Everyone’s coming at @ChloeBailey for her performance of my grandmother Nina Simone’s song “Feeling Good”. But what y’all don’t understand is that grandma was a free spirited woman herself!! She would’ve loved that performance as much as I do! Relax. Chloe killed it. #NinaSimone — RéAnna Simone Kelly (@reasiimone) June 19, 2021

@ChloeBailey you did your THANG girl!! Period !! Also, watch “What Happened Miss Simone” on Netflix if you want to learn more about grandma :) Happy Juneteenth y’all!#ChloeBailey #NinaSimone — RéAnna Simone Kelly (@reasiimone) June 19, 2021

We love it Chloe. Happy Juneteenth everyone.