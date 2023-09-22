Chloe Bailey Reveals She Had 'The Talk' With Sister Halle's Boyfriend DDG [Video]

Chloe Bailey is very protective over her younger sister Halle and admits she gave Halle’s boyfriend DDG ‘the talk’ in a new interview

via JJ:

The 25-year-old “Have Mercy” star sat down for a chat with Capital XTRA Breakfast with Robert Bruce & Shayna Marieearlier this week.

During it, she was asked about Halle‘s boyfriend DDG and if she had ever had “the talk” with him about how to treat her sister.

She confirmed that she had and revealed what she thought about the rapper.

“I have given all my sisters boyfriends the talk. I mean, I’m a big sis, she’s my little baby. I’m always protective,” Chloe said.

She continued, highlighting Halle‘s relationship with DDG: “But he makes her happy. And she’s happy. So that’s all that matters to me.”

Halle and DDG were linked in February 2022, and they made their red carpet debut a few months later.

Earlier this month, Halle opened up about how being in love has inspired her musically.

We wonder who’s going to give DDG the ‘talk’ about fatherhood…

when the big sis duties are calling ? @chloebailey talked about giving halle's bae DDG 'the talk' – lock in on @globalplayer now ? pic.twitter.com/YIYdVCFNmS — Capital XTRA (@CapitalXTRA) September 21, 2023