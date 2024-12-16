Home > NEWS

Chlöe Bailey And Burna Boy Spark Romance Rumors After Getting Cozy In Lagos

BY: Walker

Published 6 hours ago

Chlöe Bailey has set the internet buzzing after being spotted with Nigerian music superstar Burna Boy during her recent trip to Lagos.

Videos of the duo enjoying each other’s company, including one where Chlöe, 26, leaning close to Burna Boy, 33, quickly went viral.

Upon her arrival in Lagos, Chlöe Bailey was greeted with a massive bouquet of flowers at the airport. She and Burna Boy were later spotted arriving at a club in the same car and enjoying the venue together.

Fans have expressed mixed reactions to the videos. Some speculate that the musicians are a new couple while others believe they may be working on new music together. While Chlöe and Burna Boy have not confirmed the nature of their relationship, the speculation continues to grow.

Whether their sightings are romantic or simply platonic, fans are excited for what’s to come from the two artists.

via: AceShowbiz

At this time, neither of them has addressed their close and comfy energy on social media. It’s unclear if they’re dating or whether Burna Boy was just showing Chloe how Lagos parties!

