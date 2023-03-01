Chlöe Bailey Announces 'The In Pieces Tour'

Chlöe Bailey has some exciting news to share with the world.

via: Rap-Up

Ahead of her debut album In Pieces, the R&B songstress has announced dates for “The In Pieces Tour.” The 10-date trek, which marks her first solo outing, kicks off April 11 in Chicago before making its way to Toronto, Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, and more.

She will make a stop at the Sol Blume festival in Sacramento on April 30 before wrapping in Los Angeles on May 3.

i’m headlining my very own solo tour ?? performing all the songs from the new album.. yall i’m so excited. see you there. ? get tix now – https://t.co/uMZZmMAUVZ pic.twitter.com/45HpUcXfsK — Chlo?e (@ChloeBailey) February 28, 2023

Fans can catch Chlöe performing songs off her upcoming debut In Pieces, which arrives March 31. The album has spawned singles including “Pray It Away,” “Surprise,” “Treat Me,” and her latest, “How Does It Feel” with Chris Brown.

“It’s everything that I’ve been going through, all the tearing down, people underestimating, telling me I can’t do it—all of those things have gone into the music,” Chlöe told ESSENCE. “The album is me picking myself up and talking myself out of any little place or space that the world has tried to put me in, that people and personal relationships have tried to put me in, and even [doing that to] myself. It’s me breaking free.”

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. local time, with a pre-sale beginning now.

The In Pieces Tour Dates

April 11 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

April 13 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

April 14 – Toronto, ON – Rebel

April 17 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

April 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

April 20 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

April 23 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

April 25 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

April 26 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

April 30 – Sacramento, CA – Sol Blume Festival

May 3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo