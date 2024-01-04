Chilli And Matthew Lawrence STILL Going Strong, Mark New Year’s Day With Sweet Kiss

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Matthew Lawrence rang in the new year with some PDA!

via: BET

The couple kicked off 2024 in perfect style with a joint Instagram post that captured them seizing the moment. While locked in love on a sunny day, the twosome posted a photo of their sweet embrace.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!!!!!,” they penned in the caption of the post.

The TLC group member and the “Boy Meets World” alum started dating right before Thanksgiving in 2022, as reported by PEOPLE. Chilli’s longtime rep, Christal Jordan, would later confirm their budding relationship to the outlet, saying that she had “never seen her this in love.”

“She is glowing. They are really cute together,” her rep continued.

As cute as they are together, their origin story is what social media hashtags are made of.

They serendipitously crossed paths on the same flight, following a snowstorm.

“Really, it was the flight talking and then afterward saying, ‘Hey, you know what? Let’s keep in contact,’ and it almost did not happen,” the actor said of meeting his now girlfriend.

“Literally an hour before the flight took off, they said, ‘OK, we got you on this flight. You gotta go,'” Lawrence told ET last March about making his flight.

While promoting her Lifetime documentary “TLC Forever” last year on “Tamron Hall,” Chilli opened up about her relationship with the actor and how happy she feels with him.

“I can’t even help it! He always puts the grilled cheese on my face.”

She continued, “I always hoped that women would see the importance of having high standards and I got a lot of flak from that, but I don’t care. I just waited it out, like, ‘Lord, if it happens, wonderful. If it doesn’t, I’m still ok.’ I’ve never been the one that’s like, ‘Oh, I gotta be in a relationship’ or ‘I gotta be married’ [and] all this. I wanted it to be right. And so Matthew, honestly, he is the list. I can’t even say, this or that, he is my entire list. And so I thank God every day for him.”

Things appear to be going well for the couple. Not only has Lawrence met Chilli’s family, but her son, Tron Austin, 25, approves of their relationship.

“I wish them all the best and I think he’s a great guy,” he told PEOPLE. “I do MMA and he said that he recently started doing jujitsu, so we have some commonalities and stuff that we talk about. I’m really happy for her.”