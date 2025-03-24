Chiefs’ Xavier Worthy Sues Domestic Violence Accuser, Alleges Extortion, Abuse

BY: Walker Published 21 seconds ago

Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy is suing his ex Tia Jones, alleging she abused him and fabricated claims of domestic violence in an effort to “extort a home, money, cars, and other valuables” from him.

More than two weeks after Worthy was arrested (but ultimately not charged) on allegations of domestic abuse, Worthy has sued his accuser.

Via TMZ.com, Worthy claims his ex-fiancé, Tia Jones, both abused him and made up claims of domestic violence in order to “extort a home, money, cars, and other valuables” from him.

Worthy claims that the relationship changed after Worthy learned she had allegedly cheated on him. Worthy then asked her “repeatedly” to leave their home.

Worthy claims she destroyed his game room on March 7, that she scratched his face, and that she ripped chunks of hair from his head. She then, per Worthy’s allegations, concocted a claim of physical abuse.

Worthy also accuses Jones of stealing or destroying more than $150,000 worth of cash and property from his residence while he was in police custody.

He seeks more than $250,000 in damages from Jones. Regardless of whether she has the resources to satisfy a judgment that large, Worthy might view the litigation as a way to get her to stop doing whatever she has allegedly been doing.

Woman Gets Protective Order Against NFL Star Xavier Worthy as DA Declines to Prosecute Alleged Domestic Violence

The woman who accused Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy of choking her last week has been granted a temporary protective order against him.

“Ms. Jones has chosen to use her voice to speak up for herself,” Angelica Cogliano, an attorney for Worthy’s fiancée Tia Jones, told the Associated Press. “In doing so, she looks forward to the facts and circumstances of that night coming to light through the formal legal process, and getting the justice that she deserves.”

The protective order will stay in place until an April 1 hearing, per the New York Times.

Worthy, 21, was arrested on Friday, March 7 for allegedly choking Jones. He faced a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded. He has since been released from police custody.

Worthy’s lawyers, Chip Lewis and Sam Bassett, released a statement after the arrest claiming that Jones had been asked to leave Worthy’s residence after suspecting she’d been unfaithful.

On Saturday, March 8, Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick told The Austin American-Statesman that his office would not be accepting the case after speaking with multiple witnesses.

“We will continue to evaluate the case. As is our practice with all declines, should you develop additional information indicative of probable cause in this case, our office will consider that information and may present the case at that time to a Williamson County Grand Jury,” the office wrote in an email to the outlet.

On Saturday, the Chiefs told the Associated Press they were were still “gathering information” regarding the situation with Worthy. His lawyers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

