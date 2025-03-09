Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Arrested in Texas: DA Chooses Not to Charge Chiefs Star After Booking for Assault

BY: Walker Published 11 hours ago

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was arrested in Texas on a domestic assault charge stemming from an incident that occurred on Friday.

While he originally faced a third-degree felony charge of assault against a family or member of a household that includes impeding breathing or circulation, the Williamson County district attorney has declined to press charges at this time.

Shawn Dick, the Williamson County DA, told the Austin American-Statesman that his office will not accept the case following interviews with multiple witnesses to the alleged incident.

“We will continue to evaluate the case. As is our practice with all declines, should you develop additional information indicative of probable cause in this case, our office will consider that information and may present the case at that time to a Williamson County Grand Jury,” Dick’s office said as part of a statement to the paper.

Earlier Saturday, a Chiefs spokesperson said the team was “aware and gathering information” on Worthy’s arrest, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. The NFL also released a statement stating it was “aware of the matter” and “in contact with the club.”

If the charge against Worthy had been pursued, it could have amounted to a third-degree felony in Texas with a maximum punishment, if convicted, of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Worthy’s attorneys, Chip Lewis and Sam Basset, released a statement on behalf of the wide receiver on Saturday promising Worthy would cooperate with authorities and calling allegations against him “baseless.”

“The complainant was recently asked to vacate Mr. Worthy’s residence upon discovery of her infidelity,” Worthy’s attorneys said in a statement. “She has refused to do so and made a number of extortive efforts prior to resorting to this baseless allegation against Mr. Worthy.”

A statement from #Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy’s attorneys, who say Worthy’s accuser “made a number of extortive efforts prior to resorting to this baseless allegation against Mr. Worthy” that led to his arrest on a felony domestic violence charge. pic.twitter.com/YaAJDg2Td3 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 8, 2025

Worthy just completed his rookie season with the Chiefs after being selected with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He became an integral part of the Kansas City offense as the season progressed catching 59 passes for 638 yards and six touchdowns.

